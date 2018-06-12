Indian Railways launches ‘Menu on Rails’ mobile application for checking food rates

Indian Railways has launched a new mobile application ‘Menu on Rails’ where passengers can check the maximum retail price of all foods available on the train, before placing their order.



Railways launches 'Menu on Rails' App to create awareness among passengers about food items available & price. It will help in controlling the overcharging of catering items in the Railways. Download the App: https://t.co/4W5CNB6La0https://t.co/l4inYqh5YD pic.twitter.com/GD2qj84IEl

— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 12, 2018

This follows a number of complaints raised by the passengers about overcharging by caterers. The application was launched by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. The app will display the menu for all the passengers travelling in Mail or Express trains, including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Humsafar, Tejas and Gatimaan Express.

The new mobile application will also display the pre-booked meals on trains like 1A, 2A & 3A classes of Rajdhani & Duronto Express and EC & CC classes of Shatabdi Express. This way, the passengers can have a clear idea as to what they are going to get while travelling from these premium trains.

The food items which are served on these trains are divided into four main categories - beverages, breakfast, meals and a la carte. The rates displayed in the app will be inclusive of all taxes for all the standard food items which are available on the trains and as well as the railway stations. However, the menu on the app is excluding food plazas and fast food units at the stations.

With growing concerns about the quality and variety of food available in Indian trains, this mobile app is an initiative and effort to ease the passengers' woes.