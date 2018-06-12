App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Railways launches ‘Menu on Rails’ mobile application for checking food rates

The new mobile application will also display the pre-booked meals on trains like 1A, 2A & 3A classes of Rajdhani & Duronto Express and EC & CC classes of Shatabdi Express.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian Railways has launched a new mobile application ‘Menu on Rails’ where passengers can check the maximum retail price of all foods available on the train, before placing their order.

This follows a number of complaints raised by the passengers about overcharging by caterers. The application was launched by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. The app will display the menu for all the passengers travelling in Mail or Express trains, including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Humsafar, Tejas and Gatimaan Express.

The new mobile application will also display the pre-booked meals on trains like 1A, 2A & 3A classes of Rajdhani & Duronto Express and EC & CC classes of Shatabdi Express. This way, the passengers can have a clear idea as to what they are going to get while travelling from these premium trains.

The food items which are served on these trains are divided into four main categories - beverages, breakfast, meals and a la carte. The rates displayed in the app will be inclusive of all taxes for all the standard food items which are available on the trains and as well as the railway stations. However, the menu on the app is excluding food plazas and fast food units at the stations.

related news

With growing concerns about the quality and variety of food available in Indian trains, this mobile app is an initiative and effort to ease the passengers' woes.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 06:22 pm

tags #Business #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.