App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian-origin techie develops app that enables home speakers to read sign language

The app uses a camera to read sign language. Once it registers the instruction by the user, it transmits a voice command to a home speaker through a laptop. When Echo responds, the app registers it and consequently types it out for the user.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An Indian origin techie, Abhishek Singh, has developed an app which will enable the hearing-impaired community to interact with a home speaker using sign language.

The app uses a camera to read sign language. Once it registers the instruction by the user, it transmits a voice command to a home speaker like Amazon Echo that runs on Amazon Alexa. When the speaker responds, the app registers it and consequently types it out for the user.

“The project was a thought experiment inspired by observing a trend among companies of pushing voice-based assistants as a way to create instant, seamless interactions. If these devices are to become a central way we interact with our homes or perform tasks, then some thought needs to be given to those who cannot hear or speak. Seamless design needs to be inclusive in nature,” Singh was quoted in a report by Fast Company.

related news

To build the system, Singh, who first gained recognition for creating popular game Super Mario Bros. in augmented reality, trained an AI in the popular machine learning platform Tensorflow.

With repeated hand gestures that articulate sign language, Singh was able to teach the system what the language "looked" like. He then deployed Google’s text-to-speech functionality to read the words out loud to Amazon Echo.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 05:52 pm

tags #Amazon Echo #Technology #Trending News #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.