App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Motorcycle launches the FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S RR starting at Rs 16 lakh

The flat tracker is equipped with a 1,133cc engine which is based on the Scout’s motor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian Motorcycle made its debut in the flat-tracking segment in India with the FTR 1200 S and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica in India. The American motorcycle manufacturer has begun accepting bookings for the motorcycle for a token amount of Rs 2 lakh.

The flat tracker is equipped with a 1,133cc engine which is based on the Scout’s motor. However, it makes 20 PS and 18 Nm more power, with a total power output of 121.7 PS of maximum power and 115.2 Nm of peak torque.

The motorcycle handles this power with the help of electronic rider aids like ride-by-wire, three rider modes including sport, standard and rain, traction control, wheelie control, six-axis IMU, cornering ABS and a slip-and-assist clutch.

Close

The motorcycle is held up by fully adjustable 43 mm separate cartridge upside down (USD) forks at the front and a fully adjustable piggyback monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 260 mm disc at the rear.

related news

The S variant is available in three colour options with a price tag of Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Race replica is available at a premium of Rs 2 lakh over the S trim. Since the company has entered a niche segment in India, the motorcycle does not have any direct competition yet.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #Auto #FTR 1200 S #Indian #Technology #trends

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.