Indian Motorcycle launches the FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S RR starting at Rs 16 lakh

Indian Motorcycle made its debut in the flat-tracking segment in India with the FTR 1200 S and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica in India. The American motorcycle manufacturer has begun accepting bookings for the motorcycle for a token amount of Rs 2 lakh.

The flat tracker is equipped with a 1,133cc engine which is based on the Scout’s motor. However, it makes 20 PS and 18 Nm more power, with a total power output of 121.7 PS of maximum power and 115.2 Nm of peak torque.

The motorcycle handles this power with the help of electronic rider aids like ride-by-wire, three rider modes including sport, standard and rain, traction control, wheelie control, six-axis IMU, cornering ABS and a slip-and-assist clutch.

The motorcycle is held up by fully adjustable 43 mm separate cartridge upside down (USD) forks at the front and a fully adjustable piggyback monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 260 mm disc at the rear.