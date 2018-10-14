Indian IT on non-linear growth path; net export revenue rises by $9 billion

The Indian information technology (IT) sector may finally be close to achieving the efficiencies it has spoken about in the past few years, as the number of employees hired against revenue earned of $1 billion is expected to be the lowest in the past five years.

According to data from the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom), the industry hired 9,470 employees against $1 billion revenue earned in IT and business process management (BPM) in FY17-18.

IT-BPM Export Employment & export revenues Year IT-BPM export employees '000 Nos Net hiring ('000 Nos) Exports-excl H/w USD bn) Net addition exports (USD bn) Emp additon per USD bn revenue FY2012 2,240 217 69 10 22,264 FY2013 2,404 164 77 8 21,419 FY2014 2,591 187 87 11 17,496 FY2015 2,768 177 98 10 16,868 FY2016 2,931 164 108 10 16,199 FY2017 3,073 141 116 8 17,143 FY2018 3,158 85 125 9 9,470

The net addition in export revenue was $9 billion while net hires were 85,000.

The industry registered a sharp drop from the previous fiscal (2016-17) when the employee addition per billion dollars was 17,143.

"There is absolutely no doubt that the additional hiring by IT companies of Indian origin is coming down year-on-year as is the additional revenue per employee… So, while the overall growth in total revenue is positive it is still slower than earlier expectations given some negativity in the direct earnings of employees located overseas and export earnings," said Sanjoy Sen, Doctoral Research Scholar, Aston Business School, UK.

Ideally, the number of people hired per dollar added in IT export revenue should go down each year, if companies are to improve their productivity and have non-linear growth.

This move towards non-linearity, or decoupling revenue growth from a proportionate headcount growth has been talked about for almost a decade now.

Increasing automation and robotics capability, especially for entry-level jobs, has meant greater efficiency, especially in the BPM sector.

"Additionally, we Indians are naturally more conservative and this is reflected in building up the bench strength. There was also expectation that robotics process automation [RPA]-based delivery would need fewer employees and whilst RPA initiatives are on at bigger clients, the role of the Indian IT providers has largely been to augment client capabilities and retain organisations rather than full-blown turnkey contracts," Sen added.

However, Nasscom said the numbers should be read in the context of the scenario last year.

"The last year was exceptional in some ways with most IT firms looking at workforce rationalisation, and subdued hiring. They also looked at improving bench strategy," said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice president and Chief Strategy Officer at Nasscom.

Last year was fraught with uncertainty for thousands of IT employees with top firms letting go of a large chunk. While the industry and Nasscom consistently denied mass layoffs, reports showed employees were asked to leave.

This year, however, is expected to be better. "The number is expected to be higher, with slightly better growth and hiring," said Gupta.

Meanwhile, the country's top IT services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that it had a net addition of 10,227 employees in the September-ended quarter, which it claimed was the highest in 12 quarters.

The company said that it would make as many as 28,000 offers to entry-level graduates who appeared for a national test during the quarter.

In the fourth quarter of last year, Infosys said its revenue per employee- another measure of efficiency, was $54,600. HCL Technologies said its revenue per employee was $66,400.

With increased focus on digital technologies and greater efficiencies are driven by automation, one would expect decoupling to be more evident.

However, along with cutting down workforce in India, IT companies have hired more in the US -- their largest market adopts more protectionist measures. With Brexit in the UK, there are uncertainties in the second largest market for IT as well.

"While the volatility, uncertainty, and ambiguities will remain for some time ahead, Indian IT companies continue their efforts to emerge as higher-end strategic consultants, bringing together industry and technical knowledge. My prediction is that they still have a way to go before they achieve this (decoupling)," said Sen.