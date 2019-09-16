App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian fintech Vivriti Capital disburses Rs 1,000 cr worth loans

The platform aims to achieve a cumulative disbursement worth INR 2,500 crore by March 31, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Notching up yet another milestone in its on-balance sheet lending trajectory, Vivriti Capital, an Indian online platform for institutional B2B lending, has disbursed loans worth Rs 1,000 crore since January 2019. Moving ahead, the platform aims to achieve a cumulative disbursement worth Rs 2,500 crore by March 31, 2020.

In line with its mission of developing a granular and well-diversified portfolio, the platform facilitated loans to entities in non-financial sectors as well with exposures in branded retail, healthcare, Food & Beverage etc. It has also tied up with NBFCs to co-lend through its online co-origination platform.

Speaking on its performance, Irfan Mohammed, CBO, Vivriti Capital said, “Our on-balance sheet exposures stem from our philosophy of alignment with our clients and investors on the platform. We take a lifecycle view of our clients wherein the endeavour is to help them move up the rating spectrum, scale-up and diversify their debt profile. Taking exposures in entities not only gives us good visibility on the underlying credit but also builds investors’ confidence. We expect to reach cumulative disbursements of Rs 2,500 crore by 31 March 2020.”

Vivriti combines on-ground credit appraisal with tech-led predictive analytical models. Robust risk management system and monitoring mechanisms have been developed by the team in line with the scale-up plans. The lending strategy also ties in with Vivriti’s objective of taking a life-cycle approach to managing a client’s debt needs as opposed to a transactional approach. The lending relationship, especially with emerging institutional clients, gives the team great visibility on the underlying credit and risk. Vivriti’s balance sheet exposure and credit understanding give additional comfort to investors on the platform which in turn leads to high risk appetite and better pricing for the issuers.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

