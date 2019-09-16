Indian fintech Vivriti Capital disburses Rs 1,000 cr worth loans

Notching up yet another milestone in its on-balance sheet lending trajectory, Vivriti Capital, an Indian online platform for institutional B2B lending, has disbursed loans worth Rs 1,000 crore since January 2019. Moving ahead, the platform aims to achieve a cumulative disbursement worth Rs 2,500 crore by March 31, 2020.

In line with its mission of developing a granular and well-diversified portfolio, the platform facilitated loans to entities in non-financial sectors as well with exposures in branded retail, healthcare, Food & Beverage etc. It has also tied up with NBFCs to co-lend through its online co-origination platform.

Speaking on its performance, Irfan Mohammed, CBO, Vivriti Capital said, “Our on-balance sheet exposures stem from our philosophy of alignment with our clients and investors on the platform. We take a lifecycle view of our clients wherein the endeavour is to help them move up the rating spectrum, scale-up and diversify their debt profile. Taking exposures in entities not only gives us good visibility on the underlying credit but also builds investors’ confidence. We expect to reach cumulative disbursements of Rs 2,500 crore by 31 March 2020.”