Indian customers can send money globally 24/7 through WU.com

Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, has launched its digital platform - WU.com in India, in association with YES BANK, enabling customers in India to send money globally - 24/7.

With WU.com, customers fund their transactions online through transfers from their national bank accounts and then have the ability to send money into bank accounts in many countries across major regions of the world, including North America, Europe, parts of Latin America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

The announcement executes upon Western Union’s strategy to expand its services across emerging markets and open new growth areas as the company leverages its core cross-border assets –including global settlement capabilities, network, compliance and technology systems – to enable international cross-border payments in minutes.

During his visit to India, Hikmet Ersek, CEO, Western Union, said, “Western Union already has a strong brand and presence in India. By implementing new digital outbound payment options, we are empowering the rising middle class in India to create a borderless world through the ease of digital global money movement and enable economic opportunity globally.”

WU.com will serve Indian citizens participating in a globalized world wanting to access international education, medical services, travel and other services.