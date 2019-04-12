App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian consumers willing to share significant personal data with banks and insurers: Accenture Study

69 percent of Indian consumers are willing to share personal data for personalized services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Seven in ten consumers in India would be willing to share significant personal information, such as location data and lifestyle information, with their bank and insurer in exchange for lower pricing on products and services, according to a new report from Accenture.

The data is part of Accenture’s global Financial Services Consumer Study, which was based on a survey of 47,000 consumers in 28 markets, including 2,000 consumers in India, and found that more than two-thirds of Indian consumers would share that data for benefits including more-rapid loan approvals, discounts on gym memberships and personalized offers based on current location.

At the same time, however, people believe that privacy is paramount, with nearly four out of five consumers (81 percent) saying they are very cautious about the privacy of their personal data. In fact, data security breaches were the second-biggest concern for consumers in India, behind only feeling like their complaints are not dealt with in an acceptable manner, when asked what would make them leave their bank or insurer.

“There’s a growing appetite for personalization of products and services based on targeted consumer financial data,” said Rishi Aurora, a managing director at Accenture who leads its Financial Services practice in India. “The large number of people willing to share more of their personal data for more efficient services at better prices underscore the role of digital technologies in the distribution of financial services in India. At the same time, there’s also growing concern about safeguarding of this data, so financial institutions need to make that a top priority as they look to address their customers’ evolving needs. If consumers don’t see the level of personalization, offers and products they want from their banks or insurers, they will certainly look for it elsewhere.”

related news

Indian consumers showed strong support for personalized insurance premiums, with 76 percent interested in receiving adjusted car insurance premiums based on safe driving and 69 percent in exchange for life insurance premiums tied to a healthy lifestyle. The vast majority of consumers (92 percent) would provide personal data, including income, location and lifestyle habits, to their insurer if they believe it would help reduce the possibility of injury or loss.

In banking, 93 percent of consumers would be willing to share income, location and lifestyle habit data for rapid loan approval, and 91 percent would do so to receive personalized offers based on their location, such as discounts from a retailer. Nearly three-quarters (76 percent) of consumers want their bank to provide updates on how much money they have until their next pay day, with the same rate of respondents (76 percent) wanting savings tips based on their spending habits.

“There’s strong evidence that consumers in India are willing to share significant personal data to improve their lives and get very targeted services and offers,” said Piyush Singh, a managing director at Accenture who leads its Financial Services practice in Asia-Pacific and Africa. “There’s an ocean of opportunities emerging with data analytics and personalization, but banks and insurers also need to pay close attention to growing concerns about data privacy and security and make that a top priority as they invest in new technologies and digital services.”
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Majboot Sarkars Overrated? History Shows India Does Not Need to Despai ...

SOTY 2 Trailer Has a 'Spiderman-Wonder Woman' Scene and Desi Twitter C ...

High Court Sets Aside Order Barring Media from Publishing 'Defamatory' ...

India's Iran Oil Imports Up 5% Last Year Despite US Sanctions: Report

Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Judged a Book by Its Cover

Mumbai, Home to India's Rich, Has More Private Jet Departures than Dub ...

Jet Airways Cancels All International Flights till Monday, Left With J ...

IPL 2019 | Skipper Rohit is Available for Selection Against Royals: Za ...

No One Can Separate Kashmir from India Till BJP Exists, Says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP complains Election Commission again ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

BJP govt brought unemployment out of the closet, says Maneka Gandhi

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

BJP may benefit from Karnataka voters' tendency to back different part ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Europa League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate leth ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways crisis: Airline operated widebody planes to gain revenue i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.