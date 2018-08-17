App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian banks, insurance cos increasingly embracing digitisation: US

The Indian government is giving citizens direct access and connectivity, shifting away from bureaucracy, observed Sandie Overtveld, vice president sales for Asia Pacific at Zendesk.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian banks and insurance companies are increasingly embracing digitisation in line with the government's 'Digital India' initiative, according to an American technology expert.

The Indian government is giving citizens direct access and connectivity, shifting away from bureaucracy, observed Sandie Overtveld, vice president sales for Asia Pacific at Zendesk, a US-headquartered customer service software company.

Traditional Indian enterprises are also going digital. Though there are some apprehensions, entrepreneurs are aware that might lose market share if direct customer connectivity is not established through digitisation, he said.

The Zendesk has built a portfolio of 2,000 Indian customers over the last two years.

The government wants to engage the citizens and commercial enterprises are increasingly reaching out to the consumers for market share, Overtveld said.

He estimates that Indian insurance companies would want 25 percent of their businesses directly from the customer, reducing 100 percent dependency on sales advisors and agents.

"We see Prime Minister Modi driving the digitisation programme and that is the place we would like to be going forward in India," Overtveld said.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #India #Sandie Overtveld #Technology #United States #Zendesk

