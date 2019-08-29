Indian Bank partners with Tata AIG General Insurance

Public sector bank, Indian Bank, has joined hands with Tata AIG General Insurance to offer the latter’s diverse range of general insurance policies. This alliance will help the bank provide protection, wealth creation and savings services to its customers.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Padmaja Chunduru, MD and CEO, Indian Bank and Saurabh Maini, Senior Vice President and Business Head for Key Partnership Group, Tata AIG General Insurance.

Tata AIG General Insurance will work with the bank for sales training and product support and also to ensure smooth operational processes. Around 2,900 branches of the Indian Bank across the country will offer diverse range of insurance policies.

Earlier this year, promoters of Tata AIG committed to investing an additional INR 200 crore in the non-life insurance division. Neelesh Garg, MD and GEO of Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited stated that a significant part of this capital infusion will go towards IT investment. “We will increase automation, eliminate paper and have deeper integration with distribution channels,” he had claimed.

Betting on technology in a big way, the company has been increasingly using data analytics to identify customers and their risk bearing capability before suggesting the right products to them. These analytical models also help significantly in its claim-settlement processes, which is the bane of the insurance business.

The implementation of robust analytical tech models has helped the insurer to identify profiling risks at the initial stage, rather than at the underwriting stage. This has reduced the claim declining ratio, which in turns results in higher customer satisfaction.

These investments in technology have started bearing fruit for the company, not just with satisfied customers, but also industry recognition. It recently won the 9th Asia Insurance Technology Awards at Bangkok for its Electronic Data Integrator (EDI) solution under the ‘Operational Excellence’ category. This annual awards program is organized by Celent and Asia Insurance Review to recognize an insurer’s effective use of technology in key categories.

Tata AIG also won at The Technology Senate Award for the successful development and implementation of its end-to-end integrated communication project under Unified Communications category.