Indian appmakers ask law tribunal to deny stay on Google's CCI appeal: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

Indian appmakers and internet platforms said on January 3 the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) should not grant stay on an appeal raised by Google against the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) judgment, the Economic Times reported.

Google had filed appeals before NCLAT against CCI's two orders in October. The appeals are yet to be heard by the tribunal.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Competition Commission issued demand notices to Google for its failure to pay the Rs 2,274.2 crore penalties imposed in October last year for anti-competitive practices.

Rohan Verma, chief and executive director of MapmyIndia, told news agency IANS that CCI's rulings must be strongly enforced in letter and spirit.