Indian appmakers and internet platforms said on January 3 the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) should not grant stay on an appeal raised by Google against the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) judgment, the Economic Times reported.

Google had filed appeals before NCLAT against CCI's two orders in October. The appeals are yet to be heard by the tribunal.

The Competition Commission issued demand notices to Google for its failure to pay the Rs 2,274.2 crore penalties imposed in October last year for anti-competitive practices.

Rohan Verma, chief and executive director of MapmyIndia, told news agency IANS that CCI's rulings must be strongly enforced in letter and spirit.

The government and Parliament, which along with CCI have taken very

laudable steps, must implement legislations, rulings and enforcement actions to ensure Big Tech is held accountable,” Verma told IANS. Verma has alleged that Google has prevented very critical, life-saving benefits of Indian apps such as MapmylIndia Mappls to reach widely. Verma explained that the Mappls' ‘Junction View’ feature helps users drive and navigate safely when approaching flyovers, telling them through 3D photo-realistic guidance whether to climb or avoid, preventing confusion and accidents. "Yet, because Google has forced preloading of its Google Maps app which

doesn't provide this feature, Indians at large don't know and benefit from

this,” Verma said. CCI's decision to slap the penalties on the tech giant for unfair use of its dominant position with respect to Plav Store policies, especially in regard to In-app payment systems has been hailed by the The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) according to ET's report. An ADIF spokesperson told the ET that CCI's move regarding the in-app payments and the Android app bundling decision will set a new precedent globally against the anti-trust practices followed by any dominant tech organisation in India.

"A price regulatory authority and framework in Digital India Act of Competition Act, in line with DMA act in the UK for digital markets may be

the imminent step in the right direction, which would help in restraining such anti-competitive practices by significant IT intermediary organisations," the ADIF said.

