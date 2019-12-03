India variant of the Vivo V17 to get major design and internal changes

Vivo is expected to launch the V17 in India on December 9. The Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to make a bunch of design changes in the Indian edition of the V17. A new report reveals that the vanilla V17 coming to India is said to get major changes in design and other internals as well.

There have been reports of Vivo launching the V17 in India with a punch-hole display. A new poster uploaded in a 91Mobiles report confirms that the V17 will, indeed, come with a hole-punch screen. The report cites a company official who has revealed the specifications and images of the Vivo V17.

Vivo V17 will get a redesigned camera module in India. The rear camera unit would feature quad sensors in an L-shaped array, instead of the diamond-shaped module found in the Russian variant. These four cameras will include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The 32MP front camera will be housed inside the punch-hole screen, which Vivo would call as the iView display. The 6.44-inch Full HD+ OLED display would have a 91.38 percent screen-to-body ratio, as per the report. Notably, the screen would be slightly bigger than the Russian variant of the Vivo V17.

The performance unit is also said to tweak. According to the report, the India variant of the Vivo V17 will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, instead of Snapdragon 665 SoC. The chip would get paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Further, Vivo V17 would come packed with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C.

It is highly possible that the India V17 variant will get an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will reportedly come in two colours- Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice.

As per a report, the V17 will be launched for Rs 22,000 in India. Although the report claims to have taken inputs from an industry insider, we would recommend our readers to take these leaks with a pinch of salt.