India tops the list of countries hit by ransomware attack

A survey conducted by Sophos discovered that 68 percent of Indian organisations were hit with ransomware attacks

A survey conducted by Sophos found that 68 percent of Indian companies were hit by ransomware in the last twelve months. The figure was significantly lesser than the 82 percent in the previous year but still was not enough to keep India from topping the list of countries hit by attacks worldwide.

72 percent of the companies admitted that their data had been held at gunpoint, once again lower than 92 percent from the surveyed companies last year. 67 percent of the companies ended up paying the ransom. The problem was that companies managed to recover only 75 percent of their data despite the heavy payout.

The companies paid nearly three fold the amount compared to 2020. In 2020, the payout's were $1.1 million which increased to $3.38 million in 2021. Nearly 86 percent of companies in India say they expect to be targeted by ransomware attacks due to the complexities and the increasing sophistication in the way their data is breached.

Globally 54 percent of companies believe that their IT standards are not good enough to stop these attacks but that number increases to 86 percent when it comes to India.

The survey polled 5,400 IT decision makers in mid-sized organizations in 30 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, including 300 respondents in India.

“While the proportion of organizations hit by ransomware has declined compared to the previous year, Indian organizations are still far more likely to be hit than those in any other country surveyed," said Sophos' Sunil Sharma.

"At Sophos, we have seen attackers switching to more targeted attacks that include human hands-on-keyboard hacking in order to bypass an organization’s defences. It is harder and more expensive for businesses to recover from these complex attacks, which can leave their operating budgets significantly affected,” Sharma added.