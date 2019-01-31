India-spec Yamaha MT-15 specifications leaked; will get ABS as standard

The Yamaha MT-15 has been spotted testing on India streets multiple times. Now, a Type Approval Certificate from Transport Department in New Delhi has surfaced online giving us a clearer picture of the new 150cc bike.

As per the document, the motorcycle is named Yamaha MT-15 ABS. This suggests ABS will be offered as standard. It also states the dimensions of the bike. The bike will be made specifically for the Indian market and this means the dimensions will be slightly different from its Thai counterpart. The motorcycle also gets a gross vehicle weight of 288 kg that is, the kerb weight plus rider and passenger.

The bike will get the same 155.1cc single-cylinder engine with a power output of 19.3 PS and around 15 Nm of peak torque, as the Yamaha R15 V3. This SOHC (Single OverHead Camshaft) engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a standard slipper clutch. Expect the engine to be tuned slightly differently to match the more relaxed posture of the MT-15.

Fuel capacity stands at 10 litres. The bike gets conventional telescopic front forks as opposed to USDs, and a basic box-type swingarm rather than the aluminium swingarm which the V3 and the international spec MT-15 uses. Alloys seems to be same as the one on the R15 V3.

The India spec MT-15 is built on the deltabox frame and features a three-part LED headlamp, an all-digital instrument cluster and boldly sculpted tank mounted higher up on the bike.

The Yamaha MT-15 ABS is expected to launch sometime next month and could be priced around the Rs 1.3 lakh mark similar to the R15 V3.