App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-spec Yamaha MT-15 specifications leaked; will get ABS as standard

As per the document, the motorcycle is named Yamaha MT-15 ABS. This suggests ABS will be offered as standard.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Yamaha MT-15 has been spotted testing on India streets multiple times. Now, a Type Approval Certificate from Transport Department in New Delhi has surfaced online giving us a clearer picture of the new 150cc bike.

As per the document, the motorcycle is named Yamaha MT-15 ABS. This suggests ABS will be offered as standard. It also states the dimensions of the bike. The bike will be made specifically for the Indian market and this means the dimensions will be slightly different from its Thai counterpart. The motorcycle also gets a gross vehicle weight of 288 kg that is, the kerb weight plus rider and passenger.

The bike will get the same 155.1cc single-cylinder engine with a power output of 19.3 PS and around 15 Nm of peak torque, as the Yamaha R15 V3. This SOHC (Single OverHead Camshaft) engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a standard slipper clutch. Expect the engine to be tuned slightly differently to match the more relaxed posture of the MT-15.

Fuel capacity stands at 10 litres. The bike gets conventional telescopic front forks as opposed to USDs, and a basic box-type swingarm rather than the aluminium swingarm which the V3 and the international spec MT-15 uses. Alloys seems to be same as the one on the R15 V3.

related news

The India spec MT-15 is built on the deltabox frame and features a three-part LED headlamp, an all-digital instrument cluster and boldly sculpted tank mounted higher up on the bike.

The Yamaha MT-15 ABS is expected to launch sometime next month and could be priced around the Rs 1.3 lakh mark similar to the R15 V3.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 04:16 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends #Yamaha #Yamaha MT-15

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.