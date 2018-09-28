App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 11:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

India signs pact with Uzbekistan for collaboration in IT sector

The agreement was signed at a meeting between Meity Official led by Ravi Shankar Prasad and Uzbek delegation led by IT Minister of Uzbekistan Shuhrat Sadikov.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Electronics and IT Friday signed an agreement with Uzbekistan's Tashkent University to collaborate in the IT sector. "A declaration of intent was signed between the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) and Tashkent University today for deepening our cooperation in the field of capacity building in the field of information technology," Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The agreement was signed at a meeting between Meity Official led by Prasad and Uzbek delegation led by IT Minister of Uzbekistan Shuhrat Sadikov. IT services arm of government, NIC signed agreement with Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications Uzbekistan for greater cooperation in the field of eGovernance.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 11:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Ravi Shankar Prasad

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.