India signs pact with Uzbekistan for collaboration in IT sector

The Ministry of Electronics and IT Friday signed an agreement with Uzbekistan's Tashkent University to collaborate in the IT sector. "A declaration of intent was signed between the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) and Tashkent University today for deepening our cooperation in the field of capacity building in the field of information technology," Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The agreement was signed at a meeting between Meity Official led by Prasad and Uzbek delegation led by IT Minister of Uzbekistan Shuhrat Sadikov. IT services arm of government, NIC signed agreement with Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications Uzbekistan for greater cooperation in the field of eGovernance.