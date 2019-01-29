App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

India poised to take advantage of new age technological advancements: Suresh Prabhu

Speaking at Convergence India 2019, Suresh Prabhu said that digital technologies are advancing and becoming all pervasive.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India is optimally leveraging technology to offer various services on digital platforms and is poised to take full advantage of new generation of technological advancements, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said January 29.

Speaking at Convergence India 2019, the minister said that digital technologies are advancing and becoming all pervasive.

"Some countries will have a natural advantage in offering these services for all the platforms, be it the government services, business to business or any other service," Prabhu said.

He said the future of digital services will be based on convergence, and effective use of broadband.

The government is committed to promote the use of technology, he said and added that there is a Rs 5,000 crore action plan for champion sectors, which includes in IT and related services.

"Our ministry is working on promoting services in a big way for which we set aside Rs 5,000 crore to promote champion sectors of the service sector, in which IT and related services will play a key role...We will ensure the sector develops, creates job opportunities...and ensure complete coverage of the population to eradicate digital divide, through digital literacy and infrastructure development," the minister said.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 01:18 pm

tags #India #Technology

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.