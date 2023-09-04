Apple's India-made iPhone 15 launch may coincide with global release

Indians could get iPhone 15 along with the world

Apple is aiming to set a new milestone with the domestic release of its latest iPhone model, highlighting India's increasing significance as a key manufacturing base for iPhones, according to a report by ET.

As India solidifies its role as a pivotal manufacturing hub for iPhones, Apple is setting its sights on a significant achievement by launching its latest model locally. According to insiders, the tech giant from the US is actively preparing for the release of the iPhone 15, manufactured at Foxconn's Chennai facility, around mid-September. This strategic move aims to close the gap between the Indian launch and the global release to just a few days, potentially even synchronizing the launch in India. Globally, the iPhone 15 is slated for release on September 12.

Last year, the Foxconn factory in China commenced the production of the iPhone 14 just 10 days after the global launch, whereas the locally manufactured iPhones in India took approximately a month to reach consumers. With preparations for mass production of the iPhone 15 already in progress, any delay, if at all, is expected to be minimal.

According to the report, Apple has stated that the latest India-manufactured devices will initially be available in the domestic market. India's festive season is likely to be a time of increased demand.

Apple is driving India's phone exports

Experts noted that trial production of the iPhone 15 commenced in China in June at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory. Simultaneously, components began arriving at Foxconn's Indian facilities. It's worth mentioning that India's share of Apple's global production has grown to 7%, up from less than 1% before the implementation of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for smartphones in 2021.

Apple has played a leading role in promoting mobile phone exports from India and has become a prominent advocate for the PLI scheme in the smartphone sector. Its three contracted manufacturers in India – Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron, and Pegatron – have committed to exporting Rs 61,000 crore in the fiscal year 2024, marking the third year of the PLI scheme for smartphones.

Currently, Foxconn is the only contract manufacturer likely to produce iPhone 15 in India. The iPhone 15 Plus - for which trials have yet to begin - is likely to be made by Pegatron at a later stage, ET reported earlier this week.