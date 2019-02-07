India is the most Digitally Mature Country: Dell Research

The latest Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index has listed India at the top for digital maturity across the world.

The study revealed that emerging markets are the most digitally mature, with India, Brazil and Thailand topping the global ranking.

In contrast, developed markets are slipping behind with countries such as Japan, Denmark and France receiving the lowest digital maturity scores. Emerging markets are more confident in their ability to “disrupt rather than be disrupted” (53%), compared to just 40% in developed nations, highlights the report.

The Index reveals there has been continuous progress in India from past two years. The number of digital leaders and adopters has grown in numbers in India.

“Shortly, every organization will need to be a digital organization, but our research indicates that the majority still have a long way to go,” says Michael Dell, chairman, and CEO of Dell Technologies. “Organizations need to modernize their technology to participate in the unprecedented opportunity of digital transformation. The time to act is now.”

The findings also suggest business leaders are on the verge of a confidence crisis, with 91% held back by persistent barriers. The challenges for digital transformation are data privacy and security, regulation and legislative changes, talent crunch and improper digital governance and structure.