App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

India is important, that's why bringing hardware devices here: Google

The US-based company - which on August 26 launched its Google Nest Hub in India - already offers devices like Pixel smartphones, Chromecast (streaming device), Google Home (smart speaker) and Google Daydream View (VR headset).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tech giant Google is betting big on Indian market and bringing in hardware products from its global portfolio to the country to cash in on the growing demand for smart devices.

The US-based company - which on August 26 launched its Google Nest Hub in India - already offers devices like Pixel smartphones, Chromecast (streaming device), Google Home (smart speaker) and Google Daydream View (VR headset).

"India is a very important market. That's why this is a market where we are launching a portfolio of Google hardware products from phones to assistant device to Home device and hopefully more products will come here in the future to India," Google Director Asia Pacific Business Mickey Kim said.

Close

Google India and Thailand Business Lead Saurabh Arya said Google Nest Hub - a smart display device for homes that can be used to control lights, camera and other smart products - is a new category and growth is expected to be very fast but declined to comment on specific numbers.

related news

Priced at Rs 9,999, the Google Assistant-powered device simply can also be used for Google services like search, calendar, maps, YouTube and Google Photos.

Google Nest Hub supports more than 200 million connected devices from over 3,500 brands globally. Using touch or voice, users will be able to control devices like smart bulbs, cameras and smart plugs from companies like Xiaomi, Syska lights, Oakter Plugs, Philips Hue, LG and others.

The device - which features a 7-inch display - has a physical button to turn off the mic and does not have a camera. Kim said this has been done to address privacy concerns that users may have around the device in their homes.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 03:53 pm

tags #Google #India #Technology

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.