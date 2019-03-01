India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLC unveiled; India launch expected in early 2020

Just days ahead of the Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest iteration of their premium GLC SUV. Armed with better equipment and the German company’s next-gen petrol and diesel engines, the GLC promises to be more stylish, smarter and better than before.

Mercedes has been careful not to tamper with the look of the SUV while giving it a makeover. It does get a new grille, LED headlamps and DRLs, a new front bumper and new angular air intakes. It also dons a new ‘graphite grey’ colour, along with four alloy options with diameters ranging from 17 to 19 inches. The rear also gets new LED taillamps, and the integrated exhausts have sharper trapezoidal outline rather than the usual curves.

The interior also gets a makeover and now can be decked in either a piano black or a choice of wood surface finishes. A multi-functional steering wheel and touchpad for the centre console is also on offer. Mercedes-Benz has also gifted the GLC with their latest MBUX system, which includes a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen. This system can be accessed by either the touchscreen display, steering mounted buttons, voice control, gesture control or a touchpad on the centre console. It is also conjoined with an optional Augmented Video feature which gives a 360 degree view outside the car using cameras.

Mercedes is offering the GLC in three engine options- GLC 300 4MATIC, GLC 220d 4MATIC, GLC 300d 4MATIC. The 300 4Matic is powered by a 2-litre turbo petrol engine producing 255 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The other option is a 2-litre diesel engine on the 220d making 192 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque or the 330d model which makes 241 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. All engine options are mated to the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.

The luxury SUV also features Dynamic Body Control, which adjusts suspension damping as per the driving situation. It gets an optional Driving Assistance Package which provides additional driver supports like active steering assist, lane change assist, and route-based speed adaptation.

The SUV is expected to hit the Indian roads by the end of this year, or early 2020. It will mostly be priced around Rs. 55 lakh mark (ex-showroom).