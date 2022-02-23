India becomes LinkedIn fastest-growing market in terms of engagement: Report

Reuters

LinkedIn has witnessed record levels of engagement during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to LinkedIn India country manager Ashutosh Gupta, usage of the LinkedIn app in India has gone up four times more than the global average in the past four years.

Following a launch in the US, LinkedIn is announcing the India leg of its global 'Creator Accelerator Program', which is a 10-week incubator-style initiative to support 200 creators in growing their communities on the platform. Gupta said in an interview with ET that the company would continue to invest and expand the platform in India in 2022.

Gupta said, “LinkedIn is about having productive conversations and making people successful. That's exactly the vision that we have for this program. We want to pick 200 creators in India from this launch and then help them be successful on the platform... Help them build meaningful communities, spark good conversations and help connect them to opportunities. The idea is very simple.”

The Creator Accelerator Program is a part of the company’s $25 million commitment to LinkedIn creators globally. Gupta noted that 100 creators were already chosen for the programme in the US. Applications for the Creator Accelerator Program are open till March 16, while the final 200 creators will be revealed in the coming months.

Additionally, popular LinkedIn creators such as Ankur Warikoo, Radhika Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, and Nuseir Yassin will also provide mentorship opportunities to these select creators. The final cohort of creators will also get a financial grant, while LinkedIn is building a community management team to support the programme.

Gupta also noted that India is LinkedIn’s fastest-growing market by engagement. The company currently employs 1300 employees in India and will continue to invest in talent to drive innovation, especially through its Bengaluru R&D centre.