App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India bans WeTransfer amid coronavirus lockdown

The ban on WeTransfer comes during the time when several companies and educational institutes are working from home and are using file transfer services to exchange large-sized documents and data during the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Popular file transfer website WeTransfer has been banned in India by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), citing national interest and public interest for the ban.

The DoT, in its order on May 18, directed telecom operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to ban three website Uniform Resource Locators (URLs), one of which is the WeTransfer website. The other two URLs that have been banned are also specific pages of WeTransfer, reported Mumbai Mirror. It is unknown what these two links contained and why the entire website has been banned.

Moneycontrol tried accessing WeTransfer on both mobile and desktop, but got a message “The site can’t be reached.”

Close

The ban on WeTransfer comes during the time when several companies and educational institutes are working from home and are using file transfer services to exchange large-sized documents and data during the coronavirus pandemic.

related news

Found in 2009, WeTransfer reportedly has over 50 million users around the world and has seen a surge in its usage, especially during the lockdown in India. The website allows users to send files up to 2GB to the recipient’s email for free without the need to create a separate account. Premium users can send up to 20GB of files and also get 1TB storage space.

Websites are typically banned when they are found promoting illegal practices, encourage pornography or are a threat to national security.

In its reply to several complaints on Twitter, WeTransfer said it had received reports of being partially blocked in India and was investigating the issue to have more details. The website recommends using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) as a temporary workaround to use the service.

Meanwhile, some of the users did manage to access it even without using VPN.

WeTransfer

There are several other apps and websites like DropBox, Google Drive, etc, that offer file transfer services and can be used as WeTransfer alternatives.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 08:53 am

tags #coronavirus #Department of Telecommunication (DoT) #WeTransfer #work from home

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Government continued to spend despite falling revenues in April 2020

Government continued to spend despite falling revenues in April 2020

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 1: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 8,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 1: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 8,000

Double blow to the Bengal economy

Double blow to the Bengal economy

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.