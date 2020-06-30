India bans 59 Chinese apps: How startups, tech entrepreneurs have reacted to the move

The government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps has evoked varied response from different sections of the population. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned 59 mobile apps on June 29, saying they are engaged in activities that are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.

While many have lauded the move, calling it a step towards 'Atmanirbhar' or self-reliant India, others have expressed their disappointment with the same. While social media was flooded with for and against responses, many in the tech world have had a few things to say too.



No better time than now for Indian start ups to raise their innovation game! Also the perfect time for gov't n industry to amp up the "build for India n scale globally" movement with focus on Innovation, Policy, Funding, Trust n Security. @rsprasad@GoI_MeitY@SecretaryMEITYhttps://t.co/fp2GNxZU2y

— debjani ghosh (@debjani_ghosh_) June 30, 2020



Bold step in the national interest. A step towards Atmanirbhar App ecosystem. Time for the best Indian entrepreneurs to come forward and build the best by Indians, for Indians!

ये है भारत की डिजिटल क्रांति !#आत्मनिर्भरभारत

— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) June 29, 2020

Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said the time is ripe for Indian startups to capitalise on the opportunity, 'to raise their innovation game'.Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the government's move to ban these apps is 'a step towards Atmanirbhar App ecosystem'.

Keshav R Murugesh, Group CEO of WNS Global Services, hailed the Centre's move to ban the 59 Chinese apps, terming it a "huge opportunity for startup entrepreneurs and companies to create robust alternates that are Made in India for the world."

The ban of 49 apps is a huge opportunity for startup Entrepreneurs and Companies to create robust alternates that are Made in India for the world. During lockdown, India ( Govt, companies and education) has been enabled thanks to IT. @GoI_MeitY@rsprasad@SecretaryMEITY@nasscom— Keshav R Murugesh (@keshav_murugesh) June 30, 2020

Calling it a 'bold move', Nakul Saxena, Director, Public Policy, iSPIRIT, said it will provide opportunities to Indian companies. Sharad Sharma, co-founder of iSPIRIT, also called the same a 'good move'.