Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 10:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India bans 59 Chinese apps: How startups, tech entrepreneurs have reacted to the move

While many have lauded the move, calling it a step towards 'Atmanirbhar' or self-reliant India, others have expressed their disappointment with the same

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps has evoked varied response from different sections of the population. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned 59 mobile apps on June 29, saying they are engaged in activities that are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.

While many have lauded the move, calling it a step towards 'Atmanirbhar' or self-reliant India, others have expressed their disappointment with the same. While social media was flooded with for and against responses, many in the tech world have had a few things to say too.

Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said the time is ripe for Indian startups to capitalise on the opportunity, 'to raise their innovation game'.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the government's move to ban these apps is 'a step towards Atmanirbhar App ecosystem'.

Keshav R Murugesh, Group CEO of WNS Global Services, hailed the Centre's move to ban the 59 Chinese apps, terming it a "huge opportunity for startup entrepreneurs and companies to create robust alternates that are Made in India for the world."

Calling it a 'bold move', Nakul Saxena, Director, Public Policy, iSPIRIT, said it will provide opportunities to Indian companies. Sharad Sharma, co-founder of iSPIRIT, also called the same a 'good move'.

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:24 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #startups #Technology #TikTok

