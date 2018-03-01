App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Feb 23, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India adopting mobile wallets faster than US, UK and China: Survey

The report cited demonetisation as the main reason for this surge in the popularity of mobile wallets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has been faster than the US, UK and China in adopting mobile wallets, according to a survey done by data and analytics company GlobalData. The report  says 55.4 percent of survey respondents from India said they have a mobile wallet and use it.

This was significantly higher than data from the US and UK, where only 14.7 percent and 8.1 percent respondents said they have and use mobile wallets.

China and Denmark followed India, with 54.3 percent and 49.3 percent respectively.

Source: Globaldata

related news

Mobile wallet transactions in India will cross the Rs 1 trillion mark early this year, as per the Consumer Payments Insight Survey. Mobile transactions in India grew from Rs 24 billion in 2013 to Rs 955 billion in 2017.

The report cited demonetisation as the main reason for this surge in the popularity of mobile wallets, saying that mobile wallets have now become the mainstream payment method in India.

"While medium to large-value transactions continue to be made through digital banking channels, the low-value day-to-day transactions are carried out through mobile wallets.", GlobalData said.

Ravi Sharma, senior analyst at GlobalData's Payments practice, said "The growth in mobile wallet market is fueled by the government's policies to promote electronic payments, coupled with rise in smartphone penetration, and improved telecom and payment infrastructure."

Source: GlobalData

Paytm leads the mobile wallets market in India, accounting for 9.9 percent of the share in the value of e-commerce transactions.

tags #China #India #Technology #UK #US #world

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC