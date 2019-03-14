App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India accounted for nearly 9% of global digital advertising frauds in 2018: Report

Frauds on mobile applications accounted for almost 85 percent of the total frauds from India. In 2017 alone, mobile advertisements robbed Indians of $350 million.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India was home to nearly 9 percent of the world's digital advertising frauds, amounting to nearly $1.63 billion or Rs 11,300 crore, according to a report by market research firm TechARC. Such frauds are known to happen when agencies use bots and fake profiles to inflate the impact of a campaign and charge extra fees.

"The impact of digital ad fraud now goes beyond diminishing the returns on marketing spends and can jeopardise the entire digital transformation journey, hampering brand equity, relevance and positioning," said Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst at TechARC.

More than 50 percent of these frauds have been seen in the Indian digital commerce industry. Advertising agencies want to create the impression of high customer engagement and retention. In other digital commercial spaces like banking and entertainment, clients are made to believe that they have more customers than they do.

Frauds on mobile applications accounted for almost 85 percent of the total frauds from India. In 2017 alone, mobile advertisements robbed Indians of $350 million. But websites are not spared, mostly impacted by misuse of keywords and fake news. "Web platforms are more susceptible to frauds as in several organisations, the digital teams are primarily focusing on the app leaving the web space vulnerable," the report stated.

related news

The newest avenue being explored by advertisers is the video ads and the number of frauds in that space is increasing gradually. The report estimates the ad frauds to grow at 23 percent in 2019 due to an advancement in cheating techniques.

To counter this, companies are starting to pre-approve the websites where their advertisements will appear. Google blocked over 3 lakh publishers from its display network in 2018. Budget carrier IndiGo had encountered fake ads with its name talking of fake discounts and job vacancies.

The report said that businesses who have a solution for this in place have higher levels of customer engagements, as their ability to prevent abuse builds their credibility and relevance of content.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #Advertising #fraud #India #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

US Human Rights Report Faults Saudi Arabia in Khashoggi Killing, Avoid ...

1st Meeting on Kartarpur Corridor "Constructive": Pakistan Foreign Off ...

Kamal Nath Govt to Withdraw Cases Slapped Against Farmers During BJP R ...

Dipa Qualifies for Final Round of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Excessive Hygiene Can Cause Antibiotic Resistance

Ajay-Alia Join Rajamouli's Telugu Action Film RRR, Aamir to Star in Fo ...

Dembele Out for up to a Month, Say Barcelona

Lee Chong Wei Likely to Delay Cancer Comeback Again

AgustaWestland: Tihar Officials Deny Christian Michel's Allegations of ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex take a breather, end flat after a strong r ...

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

China's blocking of Masood Azhar's listing at UN as terrorist is not a ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

Avengers: Endgame trailer — Surviving superheroes, including Captain ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Public sector behemoths delay salaries: Firms like BSNL, MTNL, HAL, TI ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Kalank: Aditya Roy Kapur looks valiantly ready to fight a troop

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena file for divorce post trial separation

Aamir Khan announces Forrest Gump remake in Hindi on his 54th birthday ...

Sonali Bendre resumes cancer treatment with positive Instagram post

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.