Increasing security breaches to drive intrusion prevention market: Report

The Intrusion Prevention System market is forecast to surpass $8.5 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR 13.7% during the forecast period 2019-2025, according to market research by IndustryARC. Increasing awareness among entities regarding cyber security and essential data protection practices has consequently driven growth of the intrusion prevention system market.

The Intrusion Prevention System market is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to its deployment across a wide range of industries including BFSI, aerospace, defense, healthcare and transportation. In the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry, intrusion prevention systems are being deployed to provide security solutions against various attacks to the banks' servers. With growth in popularity of online banking services, theft of banking information has become a major issue of concern which has further driven demand for intrusion prevention systems. The fastest growing sub-segment under the industry vertical segment is BFSI, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 15.20% during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to growth of internet banking facilities.

With increased technological advancements, most data is shared by means of the internet. Most industries including BFSI, utilities, IT and telecommunications are highly prone to cyber-attacks. Around 8,854 breaches were recorded globally from 2005 to mid-2018. Demand from these sectors has driven global demand for intrusion prevention systems.