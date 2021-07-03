In the final stages of appointing a Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi High Court

Twitter | Representative image

Microblogging site Twitter on July 3 told Delhi High Court that they are in the final stages for the appointment of a a Resident Grievance Officer.

Twitter had named California-based Jeremy Kessel as the new grievance officer for India. The new development arrived days after its interim resident grievance officer for India Dharmendra Chatur stepped down on June 27.

"We are in the final stages of appointing a Resident Grievance Officer. The interim Resident Grievance Officer withdrew his candidature on 21 June," Twitter told the Delhi High Court.

Twitter interim grievance officer for India Dharmendra Chatur quits

Though the announcement for Resident Grievance Officer has been proposed, the employment of Kessel, who is based in California, however, does not comply with the new IT rules. According to the rules, all nodal authorities, including the grievance redressal officer, must be based in India.

Earlier, the Union government had charged Twitter with deliberate defiance and failure to comply with India’s new IT rules. It had also charged the firm for failing to hire the necessary officers, resulting in the loss of its ‘safe harbour’ immunity.

The new IT rules -- aimed to prevent flagrant abuse and misuse of platforms -- state that all major social media intermediaries will have to hire a chief compliance officer, a nodal officer, and a grievance officer, all of whom must be Indian residents.

Failing to comply with the digital rules, the social media intermediaries would lose their intermediary status, which protects them from liability for any third-party data they host.

Previously, Twitter had lost its legal shield as an intermediary in India, and is now liable for users posting any unlawful content.

On Saturday, Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had praised major social media companies -- such as Google, Facebook, and Instagram -- for releasing their first compliance report on the voluntary removal of offensive posts under new IT rules.