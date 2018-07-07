In pictures: The spectacular aircraft that flies like a plane and takes off like a helicopter

Transcend Air Corporation, a US-based startup plans to start intercity air taxi services by 2024 Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 The Transcend Air Corporation has announced the development of a six-seater VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft designed for inter-city transportation. That means it does not need runways and airports and can use helipads atop major city centres. 2/5 By virtue of its tilt-wing design, the aircraft named Vy-400 is a capable of cruising at 650 kmph. It has two overhead rotors instead of one like in helicopters. Moreover, thanks to its lightweight, the aircraft can employ whole-aircraft parachute. 3/5 The company promises to cover the distance between New York City and Boston in mere 36 minutes costing $283 and the flight from Los Angeles to San Francisco in under an hour which will cost $315. 4/5 It is already working on its 15th prototype. The airline will be functional from January 2024 and fly between more than 46 city centre pairs in the US. 5/5 However, Transcend is not the only company developing VTOL aircraft. Uber along with NASA, a Berlin-based startup Lilium which is supported by European Space Agency, Volocopter—all are developing VTOL aircraft for commercial purposes. They expect to be operation in a few years. First Published on Jul 7, 2018 06:45 pm