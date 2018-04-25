App
Apr 25, 2018 09:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pictures: All you need to know about Gmail’s redesign and its new features

Gmail has added multiple features including snooze, Smart Reply, high-priority notifications and confidential mode, besides a visual face lift.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Google has redesigned Gmail — its popular email service which boasts of 1.04 billion users. The redesign involves a host of new features such as email snoozing, nudging and confidential mode. The overhaul also gives Gmail a substantial visual facelift. Check out what’s new in Gmail. (Image: Reuters)
Gmail Attachment Preview | Users will be able to check attachments, such as images, without opening them. (Image: Google)
Gmail Snooze Feature | Google has also rolled out a new ‘snooze’ button will allow users to snooze conversations. (Image: Reuters)
Easy Access for Google Tools | Google has also made it easier for people to access features that they use often such as Google Calendar, Tasks and Google Keep. (Image: Google)
Gmail Nudge | Gmail will now ‘nudge’ you to follow up and respond to emails and messages with reminders that will appear next the emails. (Image: Google)
Gmail Smart Reply | Google has also added the ‘Smart Reply’ option on the web to help users reply to messages faster. (Image: Google)
High-priority Notifications | Gmail has introduced the new high-priority notifications feature for important emails. (Image: Google)
Unsubscribe Suggestions | Gmail will now suggest when to unsubscribe from newsletters or offers you may not want about anymore. (Image: Reuters)
Risky Email Alert | The service will also send out a clear warning at the top of an email which Gmail deems potentially risky. (Image: Google)
Confidential Mode | The new feature will allow users to remove the option to forward, copy, download or print emails. This could be useful while sending sensitive information via email such as a tax return or your Aadhaar number. Users may also choose to expire an email after a set period — just like Snapchat and Instagram stories expire after 24 hours. (Image: Google)
