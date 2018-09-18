In Pics: A look at the world's first hydrogen-powered train that only emits steam and water

Here are some pictures of the world's first hydrogen-powered train Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Germany rolled out the world's first hydrogen-powered train. The French-made train completed its first scheduled trip from Bremervorde a town in Lower Saxony, Germany on Monday. (Image: René Frampe/Alstom) 2/8 The avant-garde technology will provide a stiff competition to diesel-powered trains, with eco-friendly tech, but will be more costly to acquire. (Image: René Frampe/Alstom) 3/8 Two Coradia iLint engines produced by French rail transport company, Alstom will replace conventional diesel engines on the 100 km route that links German towns- Cuxhaven and Buxtehude. (Image: René Frampe/Alstom) 4/8 Germany will introduce 14 other hydrogen train in the Lower Saxony region of the country by 2021. Reports suggest that other states have also expressed interest in the cutting edge commutation technology. (Image: René Frampe/Alstom) 5/8 The new trains are equipped with a hydrogen tank and fuel cells on the roof and will produce electricity by combining water and hydrogen. The company revealed that the excess energy produced will be stored in ion-lithium batteries. (Image: René Frampe/Alstom) 6/8 Similar to their more polluting counterparts, the engine can achieve a top speed of 140 km/hr and has a range of 1000 km. (Image: René Frampe/Alstom) 7/8 Instead of smoke, the trains will emit steam and water. Even though the technology will be more expensive than diesel engines, it will be less costly to operate and will be much quieter. (Image: René Frampe/Alstom) 8/8 According to Alstom, countries such as the UK, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Italy and Canada have also expressed interest in buying the trains. (Image: René Frampe/Alstom) First Published on Sep 18, 2018 11:51 am