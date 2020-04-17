App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | These five tech giants have committed over $1.25 billion to combat COVID-19 pandemic

Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple are chipping in with money to help citizens tide over this difficult period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Big Five of the tech world have contributed over $1.25 bn to fight COVID. A look at the money each of them has pledged and where it is going. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/6

The Big Five of the tech world have contributed over $1.25 bn to fight COVID. A look at how they are planning to help citizens get over this difficult period. (Image: News18 Creative)

Google | Total amount pledged: $856.5 million. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/6

Google | Total amount pledged: $856.5 million. (Image: News18 Creative)

Facebook | Total amount pledged: $248 million. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/6

Facebook | Total amount pledged: $248 million. (Image: News18 Creative)

Amazon | Total amount pledged: $98.5 million. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/6

Amazon | Total amount pledged: $98.5 million. (Image: News18 Creative)

Microsoft | Total amount pledged: $27.5 million. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/6

Microsoft | Total amount pledged: $27.5 million. (Image: News18 Creative)

Apple | Total amount pledged: $22 million. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/6

Apple | Total amount pledged: $22 million. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 04:29 pm

tags #coronavirus #Slideshow #tech companies #World News

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.