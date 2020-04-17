In Pics | These five tech giants have committed over $1.25 billion to combat COVID-19 pandemic

Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple are chipping in with money to help citizens tide over this difficult period. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 The Big Five of the tech world have contributed over $1.25 bn to fight COVID. A look at how they are planning to help citizens get over this difficult period. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/6 Google | Total amount pledged: $856.5 million. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/6 Facebook | Total amount pledged: $248 million. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/6 Amazon | Total amount pledged: $98.5 million. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/6 Microsoft | Total amount pledged: $27.5 million. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/6 Apple | Total amount pledged: $22 million. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Apr 17, 2020 04:29 pm