Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: The world's 5 best laptops for travellers

Here are the five top laptops for travellers based on a global road test from New York to Los Angeles and Tokyo to Paris.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1. Google Pixelbook | Weight: 1.08 kg | Screen size: 11.4 inches | Key Specs: i7 processor; 16 GB RAM; 512GB storage | Price: Rs 68,400 (approx.) (Image: Google)
2. Microsoft Surface | Weight: 1.25 kg | Screen size: 12.13 inches | Key Specs: Intel Core i7 processor; 16 GB RAM; 512 GB storage | Price: Rs 1.50 lakh (approx.) (Image: Microsoft)
3. Dell XPS 13 | Weight: 1.25 kg | Screen size: 12.13 inches | Key Specs: Intel Core i7-8550U processor; 8 GB RAM; 256 GB storage | Price: Rs 1.46 lakh (approx.) (Image: Dell)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 | Weight: 1.12 kg | Screen size: 12.74 inches | Key Specs: Intel Core i7-6600U processor; 16 GB RAM; 512 GB storage | Price: Rs 1.90 lakh (approx.) (Image: Lenovo)
5. Huawei Matebook X Pro | Weight: 1.32 kg | Screen size: 13.9 inch | Key specs: Intel Core i5-8250U processor; 8 GB RAM; 256 GB storage | Price: Rs 1.20 lakh (approx.) (Image: Huawei)
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #India #laptops #Technology #World News

