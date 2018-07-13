In pics: The world's 5 best laptops for travellers

Here are the five top laptops for travellers based on a global road test from New York to Los Angeles and Tokyo to Paris. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 1. Google Pixelbook | Weight: 1.08 kg | Screen size: 11.4 inches | Key Specs: i7 processor; 16 GB RAM; 512GB storage | Price: Rs 68,400 (approx.) (Image: Google) 2/5 2. Microsoft Surface | Weight: 1.25 kg | Screen size: 12.13 inches | Key Specs: Intel Core i7 processor; 16 GB RAM; 512 GB storage | Price: Rs 1.50 lakh (approx.) (Image: Microsoft) 3/5 3. Dell XPS 13 | Weight: 1.25 kg | Screen size: 12.13 inches | Key Specs: Intel Core i7-8550U processor; 8 GB RAM; 256 GB storage | Price: Rs 1.46 lakh (approx.) (Image: Dell) 4/5 4. Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 | Weight: 1.12 kg | Screen size: 12.74 inches | Key Specs: Intel Core i7-6600U processor; 16 GB RAM; 512 GB storage | Price: Rs 1.90 lakh (approx.) (Image: Lenovo) 5/5 5. Huawei Matebook X Pro | Weight: 1.32 kg | Screen size: 13.9 inch | Key specs: Intel Core i5-8250U processor; 8 GB RAM; 256 GB storage | Price: Rs 1.20 lakh (approx.) (Image: Huawei) First Published on Jul 13, 2018 04:45 pm