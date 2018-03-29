App
Mar 29, 2018 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: The $2,600 Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS smartphone

Take a look at the specs and other aspects of the Huawei flagship.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Porsche Design Mate RS Processor and GPU: The phone is powered by a Hisilicon Kirin 970 octa-core processor and a Mali-G72 MP12 graphic processing unit.
1/7

Porsche Design Mate RS Storage and memory: The phone comes in two storage variants – 256GB and 512GB version. Both the variants come with 6GB RAM.
2/7

Porsche Design Mate RS Camera: One of the highlights of the phone, the device features a tri-lens setup at the rear with a massive 40MP + 20MP + 8MP configuration. The phone has a 24MP front camera.
3/7

Porsche Design Mate RS Display: The phone features a 6 inch 2K curved OLED screen with a resolution of 1440*2880p and an aspect ratio of 18:9.
4/7

Porsche Design Mate RS Battery: The phone is powered by a 4000 Li-Po non-removable battery which supports quick charging. Mate RS is the first phone from Huawei which also supports quick wireless charging.
5/7

Porsche Design Mate RS Price: The phone comes with a jaw dropping price tag of €1,695 or about $2,100 for the 256GB variant, whereas the 512GB version comes at a price of whopping €2,095 or about $2,600.
6/7

Porsche Design Mate RS availability: The phone will be available globally from April 2018. The phone is available in Black colour globally and a special Red colour in China.
7/7

