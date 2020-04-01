App
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Tech solutions to ensure a smooth work-from-home experience

Here's a list of products and devices to ensure your productivity is not hampered while working from home.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Indian government has put the country under lockdown for 21-days since till April 14. While employees have to work from home without hampering the output, lack of network infrastructure and productivity tools are the key hindrances to work. Here are some tech solutions to boost your productivity and comfort while working from home. (Image: PTI)
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian government has announced a nationwide lockdown for 21-days. While employees have been forced to work from home, lack of network infrastructure and productivity tools have emerged as the key hindrances. Here are some tech solutions to boost your productivity and comfort while working from home. (Image: Pixabay)

Solution 1| Logitech’s MX master wireless mouse (Image: News18 Creative)
Solution 1| Logitech’s MX master wireless mouse (Image: News18 Creative)

Solution 2| Logitech’s K380 multi-device Bluetooth keyboard (Image: News18 Creative)
Solution 2| Logitech’s K380 multi-device Bluetooth keyboard (Image: News18 Creative)

Solution 3| AmazonBasics Gel Mouse Pad (Image: News18 Creative)
Solution 3| AmazonBasics Gel Mouse Pad (Image: News18 Creative)

Solution 4| Google nest hub (Image: News18 Creative)
Solution 4| Google nest hub (Image: News18 Creative)

Solution 5| An affordable 27-inch monitor (Image: News18 Creative)
Solution 5| An affordable 27-inch monitor (Image: News18 Creative)

Solution 6| Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam (Image: News18 Creative)
Solution 6| Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam (Image: News18 Creative)

Solution 7| MI Smart LED Desk Lamp (Image: News18 Creative)
Solution 7| MI Smart LED Desk Lamp (Image: News18 Creative)

Solution 8| A comfy office chair (Image: News18 Creative)
Solution 8| A comfy office chair (Image: News18 Creative)

Solution 9| Video conferencing using ZOOM, Microsoft teams or Google Hangouts (Image: News18 Creative)
Solution 9| Video conferencing using ZOOM, Microsoft teams or Google Hangouts (Image: News18 Creative)

Solution 10| Project Management using Slack, Basecamp, Asana or Trello (Image: News18 Creative)
Solution 10| Project Management using Slack, Basecamp, Asana or Trello (Image: News18 Creative)

Solution 11| File sharing via Wetransfer, Dropbox or google drive (Image: News18 Creative)
Solution 11| File sharing via Wetransfer, Dropbox or google drive (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 07:34 pm

