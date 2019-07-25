In Pics: Renault Duster gets updated for 2019

Renault has equipped the Duster with dual airbags, ABS, parking sensors and speed warning as standard across all variants. Advait Berde @Advait_Berde 1/9 Renault’s compact SUV Duster was recently re-launched in India after a facelift and a cosmetic makeover. While it isn’t the French automobile manufacturer’s first offering in the Indian market, it played a major role in establishing the company in the country. (Image Source: Renault) 2/9 The Duster gets a new set of projector headlamps, LED DRLs and a redesigned front grille finished with chrome accents. (Image Source: Renault) 3/9 It gets new roof rails, bonnet, front bumpers and alloys. Its tailgate also sports black inserts for a fresh look. It gets two new paint schemes including Caspian Blue and Mahogany Brown. (Image Source: Renault) 4/9 Tech on the inside has been revamped to include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, voice recognition and EcoGuide along with an Arkamys sound system. (Image Source: Renault) 5/9 The interiors have been redone as well and get a new steering wheelas well as updated upholstery to give it a fresh look. (Image Source: Renault) 6/9 Its rounded AC vents have been replaced by rectangular units, while the passenger side’s dashboard gets a colour strip which matches the exterior colour. (Image Source: Renault) 7/9 Renault has equipped the Duster with dual airbags, ABS, parking sensors and speed warning as standard across all variants. It also carries forward its powertrain options from the previous generation. (Image Source: Renault) 8/9 The Duster gets an option between a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which makes 106 PS of maximum power and 142 Nm of peak torque, or a 1.5-litre diesel engine making 110 PS and 248 Nm. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox for the petrol engine, or a 6-speed manual or an AMT for the diesel motor. (Image Source: Renault) 9/9 The prices of the compact SUV are unchanged but it gets two new diesel top trims with a price tag of Rs. 12.49 lakhs (ex-showroom). (Image Source: Renault) First Published on Jul 25, 2019 12:54 pm