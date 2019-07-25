In Pics: Renault Duster gets updated for 2019

The Duster gets an option between a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which makes 106 PS of maximum power and 142 Nm of peak torque, or a 1.5-litre diesel engine making 110 PS and 248 Nm. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox for the petrol engine, or a 6-speed manual or an AMT for the diesel motor. (Image Source: Renault)