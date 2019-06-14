In pics: MV Agusta launches F3 800 RC; check price, specs here

The bike stays the same as the standard, but gets the Agusta RC livery. The racing kit, however, can be used only on a track. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 The MV Agusta F3 800 RC has been launched in India for Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is almost Rs 4 lakh more than the standard F3 800, which comes equipped with a racing kit and racing ECU. (Image source: MV Agusta) 2/5 The RC gets the same 798cc engine, but thanks to the racing ECU it produces 148 PS of maximum power and 88 Nm of peak torque. This is 5 PS more than the standard bike. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and gets a claimed top-speed of 240 km/h. (Image source: MV Agusta) 3/5 Suspension comes via 43 mm fully-adjustable Marzocchi USD forks and a rear Sachs monoshock. Braking duties are handled by Brembo Monobloc calliper in the front and a two-piston Brembo calliper out back. (Image source: MV Agusta) 4/5 The bike is similar to the standard, but gets the Agusta RC livery. The racing kit, solely for track-use, includes light-weight body panels, aluminium rear-sets, fibreglass pillion cowl, brake and lever protectors and an SC Project titanium and fibre exhaust. (Image source: MV Agusta) 5/5 The company also provides a complimentary paddock stand with the 800 RC. However, at this price, one could arguably opt for a litre-class bike, the likes of the Ducati 959 Panigale or the Kawasaki ZX-10R. (Image source: MV Agusta) First Published on Jun 14, 2019 03:14 pm