you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: MV Agusta launches F3 800 RC; check price, specs here

The bike stays the same as the standard, but gets the Agusta RC livery. The racing kit, however, can be used only on a track.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The MV Agusta F3 800 RC has been launched in the India for the asking price of Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This price is Rs 4 lakh more than the standard F3 800 but also comes equipped with a racing kit and a racing ECU. (Image source: MV Agusta)
The RC gets the same 798cc engine but, thanks to the racing ECU, produces 148 PS of maximum power and 88 Nm of peak torque. This is 5 PS more than the standard bike. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and gets a claimed top-speed of 240 km/h. (Image source: MV Agusta)
Suspension comes via 43 mm fully-adjustable Marzocchi USD forks and a rear Sachs monoshock. Braking duties are handled by Brembo Monobloc calliper in the front and a two-piston Brembo calliper out back. (Image source: MV Agusta)
The bike stays exactly the same as the standard but gets the Agusta RC livery. The racing kit that will be solely for track-use, includes light-weight body panels, aluminium rear-sets, fibreglass pillion cowl, brake and lever protectors and a SC Project titanium and fibre exhaust. (Image source: MV Agusta)
The company also provides a complimentary paddock stand with the 800 RC. However at this price, one could arguably opt for a litre-class bike, the likes of the Ducati 959 Panigale or the Kawasaki ZX-10R. (Image source: MV Agusta)
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 03:14 pm

tags #Auto #MV Agusta #MV Agusta F3 800 RC #Slideshow #Technology

