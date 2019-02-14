Present
Technology
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics: Mahindra launches XUV300 starting at Rs 7.90 lakh; electric variant in works

Prices start at Rs 7.90 lakh for the petrol and Rs 8.49 lakh for the diesel with the top-trim retailing for Rs 10.25 lakh and Rs 10.80 lakh for the petrol and diesel respectively (ex-showroom).

Stanford Masters @stany_2091
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched its compact SUV, XUV300, starting at Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker claimed that the car is equipped with first-in-class features and best-in-class safety. (Image: Swaraj Baggonkar)
Pawan Goenka, the Managing Director of M&M, also revealed that the electric variant of the car is in the works and codenamed, S210, which is expected to be unveiled in the second half of 2020. (Image: Swaraj Baggonkar)
While it is based on the SsangYong Tivoli's X100 platform, M&M has tailored the XUV300 for the Indian market. The SUV now comes in a more compact form factor, so it fits the 4-metre bracket, along with a change in the suspension set up and a new steering mechanism. (Image: Mahindra & Mahindra)
The new SUV is available in two engine options, 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The turbocharged petrol engine is capable of churning out 110 PS of maximum power at 5,000 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque between 2,000 and 3,000 rpm. (Image: Mahindra & Mahindra)
The diesel engine on the other hand is the same as the one that does duty on the Mahindra Marazzo but has been detuned for the XUV to produce 115 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual, but Mahindra does say there is an automatic variant also in the works. Both engines are ready BS-VI norms. (Image Source: Swaraj Baggonkar)
The car boasts of a plethora of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cooled armrest box, cruise control, engine stop-start button, rear-view camera, steering mounted audio controls and much more. (Image: Swaraj Baggonkar)
However, a smart-steering system, dual-zone auto climate control, a sunroof, heated outside rear view mirrors, front parking sensors and an auto-dimming inner rearview mirror are the only first-in-segment features that the car is equipped with. (Image: Mahindra & Mahindra)
In terms of safety, the XUV300 boasts of some best-in-class features. The car gets seven airbags including an airbag for the driver's knees, ABS with electronic brake force distribution, electronic stability platform, hill-start assist, hill descent control and traction control. (Image: Mahindra & Mahindra)
Additionally, the smart-steering system allows you to set one of three levels -- normal, comfort and sport -- on the steering wheel for different driving and traffic conditions. (Image: Mahindra & Mahindra)
The XUV300 gets three variants W4, W6 and W8 with even the base variant getting ABS and dual airbags as standard and is available in six colours along with two dual tone paint schemes. (Image: Swaraj Baggonkar)
The XUV300 goes up against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport. The car has received a very positive response, with over 4,000 booking already made since opening in January. Prices start at Rs 7.90 lakh for the petrol and Rs 8.49 lakh for the diesel with the top-trim retailing for Rs 10.25 lakh and Rs 10.80 lakh for the petrol and diesel respectively (ex-showroom). (Image: Swaraj Baggonkar)
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 03:25 pm

