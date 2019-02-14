In Pics: Mahindra launches XUV300 starting at Rs 7.90 lakh; electric variant in works

The diesel engine on the other hand is the same as the one that does duty on the Mahindra Marazzo but has been detuned for the XUV to produce 115 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual, but Mahindra does say there is an automatic variant also in the works. Both engines are ready BS-VI norms. (Image Source: Swaraj Baggonkar)