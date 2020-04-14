In pics | How to be a video-conferencing star during coronavirus lockdown

A look at the rise of videoconferencing in a locked up India, and VC etiquettes one must know about. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Meetings are a part of almost every job. Forced to work from home, Indians are taking help of video-conferencing apps like never before. Here are a few tips to follow to make video conferencing work for you. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/7 The ideal number of participants should be there. Plan ahead for the meeting. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/7 Have proper lighting. There should be no interference in the network. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/7 Position your camera and shut down unnecessary apps. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/7 Do not interrupt and avoid distractions. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/7 Do not pull a Houdini. Mute your microphone if you are not speaking. (Image: News18 Creative) 7/7 Keep your background professional. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Apr 14, 2020 02:09 pm