App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | How to be a video-conferencing star during coronavirus lockdown

A look at the rise of videoconferencing in a locked up India, and VC etiquettes one must know about.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Meetings are a part of almost every job. Forced to work from home, Indians are taking help of video-conferencing apps like never before. Here are a few tips to follow to make video conferencing work for you. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/7

Meetings are a part of almost every job. Forced to work from home, Indians are taking help of video-conferencing apps like never before. Here are a few tips to follow to make video conferencing work for you. (Image: News18 Creative)

The ideal number of participants should be there. Plan ahead for the meeting. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/7

The ideal number of participants should be there. Plan ahead for the meeting. (Image: News18 Creative)

Have proper lighting. There should be no interference in the network. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/7

Have proper lighting. There should be no interference in the network. (Image: News18 Creative)

Position your camera and shut down unnecessary apps. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/7

Position your camera and shut down unnecessary apps. (Image: News18 Creative)

Do not interrupt and avoid distractions. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/7

Do not interrupt and avoid distractions. (Image: News18 Creative)

Do not pull a Houdini. Mute your microphone if you are not speaking. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/7

Do not pull a Houdini. Mute your microphone if you are not speaking. (Image: News18 Creative)

Keep your background professional. (Image: News18 Creative)
7/7

Keep your background professional. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 02:09 pm

tags #coronavirus #Slideshow #Technology #Videoconferencing #World News

most popular

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock might be down but not out; experts suggest buy on dips

This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock might be down but not out; experts suggest buy on dips

New income tax regime vs old: Here's why you have to make that choice now

New income tax regime vs old: Here's why you have to make that choice now

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.