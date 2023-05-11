In Pics Google I/O: Everything you need to know from the event

Google I/O 2023

CEO Sundar Pichai on May 10 opened the annual event Google IO, making key announcements. There are a lot of AI announcements this month, including Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 7a, Android 14 and a whole lot more. With Google Fold, Google entered the foldable smartphone market. The Google Pixel 7a is now available for $499. Similarly, the Pixel Tablet, first announced at last year's event, was showcased, starting at $499. The company outlined how AI has changed Google products and how it will continue to do so. Additionally, the company dropped Bard waitlist in 180 countries.

The company also announced a new large language model, called PaLM 2, on Wednesday, as part of its AI announcements at its I/O conference. Among Google's marquee products, Gmail and Bard, the update has already been integrated.

Google unveiled an experimental way to search the internet that gives more conversational results, and said its artificial intelligence chatbot, Bard, is now available for much of the world to use online.

By visiting bard.google.com, you can access the Google Bard AI chatbot. The chatbot will inform the user that it is still being tested. It will then be possible for the user to 'try Bard'. Bard can be accessed by hitting the button and agreeing to the Privacy permission.Initially, the Google Bard chatbot was only available in the United Kingdom and the United States. The Indian waitlist for Bard was not available.

As well, Google released a new foldable Pixel smartphone that lets consumers use the company's AI. To start the phone will be priced at $1799 and come with a free Pixel Watch. Google also unveiled a $499 phone it called the Pixel 7A, available for order starting Wednesday.

During the event, it was revealed that Gmail is working on releasing an AI-enhanced version of its automated reply feature that lets you enter a short prompt to have it write your entire email. It will let its users customize the text Gmail generates. Known as Help me write, it is coming "soon," said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

With a 5.8-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch main screen, Pixel Fold maintains the form factor of a traditional smartphone. They both have 120 Hz OLED panels and about the same resolution. On the inside, the Pixel Fold has a Tensor G2 system-on-a-chip with a Titan M2 co-processor, 12 GB of memory, and a 4,821 mAh battery.

