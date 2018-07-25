In its latest update, Chrome begins marking HTTP sites as not secure

Google Chrome’s latest update will mark unencrypted sites as ‘not secure’. This is in line with the company's pledge to mark unencrypted sites nearly two years ago, according to a Wired report.

Earlier the number of HTTP sites were very high which may be a reason why the move was delayed. Chrome had already started marking HTTP pages, that collect bank and personal information, as ‘not secure’ in earlier updates.

Earlier, sites with an HTTP connection had a small bar, which if clicked said “Your connection to this site is not secure. You should not enter any sensitive information on this site (for example, passwords or credit cards), because it could be stolen by attackers.”

Any site with HTTP could be intercepted and any information provided by a user on the website could be seen by the interceptors. HTTPS uses cryptographic protocols such as SSL to encrypt the data.

“You may occasionally be in a coffee shop. If you go to a non-HTTPS site, sometimes you’ll get ads that pop over the page. Those aren’t ads from the web page; they’ve been injected somewhere along the way. That kind of behavior is what HTTPS overcomes,” Ross Schulman, senior counsel at New America’s Open Technology Institute, said.

However, the move has also faced criticism from certain parts, critics said this move penalises developers who don’t have the means to implement encryption.

“Was this the only way to achieve this end? Because this is draconian,” Dave Winer, one of the creators of RSS feed reader.