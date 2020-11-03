172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|in-a-first-humans-replace-robots-at-walmarts-4700-retail-outlets-6059671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In a first, humans replace robots at Walmart's 4,700 retail outlets

Walmart US Chief Executive John Furner worried about shopper's reaction to robots, which led to the creation of a cost-effective way to manage the products on its shelves with the help of human workers.

Moneycontrol News

Humans are now returning to stocking the shelves in the stores of Walmart's stores, a little after the retail giant ditched ties with a robotics firm that supplied 500 robots to Walmart's more than 4,700 stores in the United States.

According to a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed sources, Walmart US Chief Executive John Furner worried about shopper's reaction to robots, which led to the creation of a simple and cost-effective way to manage the products on its shelves with the help of human workers.

The stock-scanning robots were developed by Bossa Nova Robotics, which laid off about half its staff after the end of the Walmart partnership, the report said.  Walmart has reportedly seen significant growth during the second quarter because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was struggling to stock shelves to keep up with demand, CNBC reported.

Much of the challenge for the retailer became quickly restocking shelves and making sure it had the right inventory, the report noted.

However, as more consumers opted to make online purchases to their homes, the company's executives walked through the store aisles to retrieve items. Walmart found them to be better equipped to restock shelves at the right time.

Walmart said in a statement it has "worked with Bossa Nova for five years and together we learned a lot about how technology can assist associates, make jobs easier, and provide a better customer experience."

While Walmart might among the few firms that fired robots in order to hire workers, many more looking towards robots as a source of help in a world that requires social distancing.

For instance, a South Korean cafe has begun using a coffee-making robotic arm and a serving robot, which can make 60 different types of coffee and serves the drinks to customers at their seats. 
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 03:47 pm

tags #Companies #robots #Walmart #world

