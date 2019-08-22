IKEA plans to invest much more in smart home technology

The past few years have seen Ikea dabble in smart technology from time to time. But its presence in the sector is set to increase manifold as the furniture giant has expressed renewed and increased interest in smart technology.

In a new announcement, the Swedish company has revealed its plans to explore the sector, for which dedicated business units will be set up.

According to a report by Digital Trends, this will be the second time the company will be committing to a single product line; the last time they were so invested towards a product line was when they introduced Children’s Ikea, about two decades ago.

The firm released a statement announcing the same, which read: “At Ikea, we want to continue to offer products for a better life at home. In order to do so, we need to explore products and solutions beyond conventional home furnishing.”

Notably, Björn Block will be heading Ikea’s new smart home unit.

The first time Ikea’s smart home products came in the limelight was in 2015, when they produced a line of furniture that had wireless charging options for smartphones.

More recently, they launched their Sonos-Symfonisk wireless lamp speakers and bookshelf speaker, earlier in August. Apart from these, Ikea also has smart blinds that can be controlled using smartphones and the Tradfri smart lights that can be operated using Apple HomeKit and Alexa.