IHS Markit listed as Market Data Vendor of the Year in the Asia Risk Awards 2019

IHS Markit, critical information, analytics and solutions, has been named Market Data Vendor of the Year in the Asia Risk Awards 2019.

The program honours high achievers in the fields of risk management and derivatives across Asia.

Capital markets in Asia are diverse, characterized by differing levels of structural maturity, complex regulatory frameworks and vastly different risk profiles and investment activity.

To overcome those challenges, financial institutions are seeking best in class market data solutions, including pricing and valuations, to apply across jurisdictions for decision-making in regulation, risk and investment management.

"This award is a testament to the power of our datasets and domain expertise in helping clients respond to ever-changing market conditions and comply with risk-focused regulations," said Kiet Tran, APAC head of financial services at IHS Markit.

"We are proud to be named the leading provider of market data in the Asia Pacific and recognized for our work in developing new data services for the region and tailoring our numerous offerings for our customers here," said Tran

"Our strength in derivatives and cash financial markets is equalled by our leadership in delivering data, analytics and insights to other major industry verticals," Shane Akeroyd, president of IHS Markit Asia and global head of account management at IHS Markit.