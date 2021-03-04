Ignite 2021: Microsoft reimagines modern workspace, introduces innovations in cloud computing

Microsoft believes that the reliance of the world on cloud platforms and the demand for innovation from cloud computing devices will increase in the aftermath of the pandemic as organisations begin to re-envision the modern workspace.

At Microsoft Ignite 2021, CEO Satya Nadella outlined his vision for the attributes that will “drive this next generation of innovation in the cloud.”

Microsoft’s largest virtual event had a major focus on data.

In his pre-recorded keynote address, Nadella said, “It is time for us to reflect on how the cloud will change over the next decade and the innovation that our changing world will require from the cloud. We will need to foundationally transform how the cloud can drive the next level of broad economic growth that everyone can participate in.”

Microsoft Mesh

At the heart of the event was Microsoft Mesh, a new mixed-reality platform powered by Azure that allows people in different locations to join collaboratives and share holographic experiences on various kinds of devices. Microsoft Mesh will also enable geographically distributed teams to have more collaborative meetings, conduct virtual design sessions, assist others, learn together and host virtual social meetups.

According to the company, “people will initially be able to express themselves as avatars in these shared virtual experiences, and over time use holoportation to project themselves as their most lifelike, photorealistic selves.” Microsoft hopes developers will use Mesh to build mixed reality applications. The company will be integrating Mesh with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Hybrid Work

A hybrid working world, where people have the flexibility to work from their homes, offices, and everywhere in between, will require a cloud-powered solution that can keep pace with their growing needs. Microsoft Teams will enable companies to rethink workspaces to accommodate both digital and physical presences.

At Ignite 2021, Microsoft announced Teams Connect, which gives organisations the ability to collaborate across company boundaries. The company is also introducing new presenter views in Team meetings and building upon Microsoft Viva. You can check out all Microsoft Teams announcements at Ignite 2021 here.

Azure Machine Learning

At Ignite, Microsoft revealed new features and updates to unlock the power of the cloud. The company stated: “Azure Percept will help customers build and manage edge AI solutions. Azure Synapse Pathway will accelerate migrating workloads to our limitless analytics service.” The company will also bring more options to Azure Purview to aid customers to map and understand their data.

Additionally, Azure Communication Services now interoperates with Microsoft Teams. “Users everywhere can rejoice in the fact that password-less authentication in Azure Active Directory is now generally available, eliminating the need for passwords in many instances.”

And there's more!

Dynamics 365 Intelligent Order Management will enable companies to re-imagine omnichannel fulfilment to meet order and fulfilment complexities while supporting newer delivery methods like a curbside pickup.

Microsoft also announced a new open-source, low-code programming language called Microsoft Power Fx. Power Fx will allow a broad range of business users, professional developers and everyone in between to use skills they already know to develop low-code solutions.