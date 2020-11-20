PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iFixit teardown reveals same internal design for the new M1-powered MacBooks as their predecessors

iFixit's teardown reveals that the improvements on the performance and power efficiency fronts can be attributed to the new M1 chip.

Moneycontrol News

Apple recently took the lid off several new Macs powered by the company’s ARM-based M1 chips. The new models included a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini. Repair specialists iFixit recently completed teardowns of the Apple M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

While Apple’s new MacBooks have received raving reviews for the performance and power efficiency standards its setting, iFixit’s teardown reveals nothing has changed on the inside in terms of design. This means all the new improvements on the performance and power efficiency fronts can be attributed to the new M1 chip.

The internal layout of the new MacBook Air appears nearly identical to that of its Intel-based predecessor. Moreover, there are little to no changes on the inside of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Beyond the chip, you still have the same fan as its predecessor. Additionally, iFixit was not optimistic about the new MacBooks user-upgradeability.

Close

Source: iFixit Source: iFixit

In conclusion of its teardown, iFixit noted, “These are the MacBooks Apple has wanted to ship for years, made on its own terms. They’re quiet, fast, and interesting. They’re also less accessible for upgrades and repairs and are going to be difficult to repair outside Apple’s network for the foreseeable future. There should be a word for proud and disappointed—disaprouded?”

In its teardown, iFixit said that the only difference between the two boards on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro is that the “Pro comes with a beefier power phase design and a couple of extra I/O expander chips.”
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 03:46 pm

