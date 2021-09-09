MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

iFFalcon K72 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV with Android 11 TV, HDR10, Dolby Atmos launched in India

The iFFalcon K72 55-inch Smart TV is priced at Rs 51,999 in India.

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 05:32 PM IST

TCL sub-brand iFFalcon recently dropped a new smart TV in India. The iFFalcon K72 is a 55-inch QLED TV with an external camera for video calling. The TV comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, MEMC technology, and more.

iFFalcon K72 55-inch Smart TV Price in India

The iFFalcon K72 55-inch Smart TV is priced at Rs 51,999 in India. It comes in a single black colour and will be available for purchase through Flipkart. It is one of the most affordable QLED TVs in India.

iFFalcon K72 55-inch Specifications and Features 

The iFFalcon K72 TV features a 55-inch 4K QLED panel and runs Android TV 11. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. Additionally, the MEMC technology is aimed at offering gamers smoother, blur-free visuals. The TV comes with box speakers that support Dolby Atmos Audio.

Close

The smart TV comes with AIxIoT — an amalgamation of artificial intelligence and IoT devices from the company, which enables users to control other smart devices in their homes. The TV also comes with hands-free Voice Control 2.0 that allows users to control aspects of the TV only using their voice.

iFFalcon’s latest smart TV is equipped with Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Additionally, you can also download apps via the Google Play Store. The remote also gets dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and Google Assistant. You also get an external camera for video calls.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #TCL #TV
first published: Sep 9, 2021 05:32 pm

