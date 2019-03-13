IFA 2011: Samsung removes the Galaxy Tab 7.7 from its booth

Samsung showcased their Galaxy Tab 7.7 tablet and the Galaxy Note at the IFA 2011 consumer electronics show in Berlin. This Android-based tablet was greeted with a lot of admiration with its Super AMOLED Plus display, 1.4 GHz dual core processor and a 5100 mAh battery that has a video playback time of up to 10 hours. However, shortly after its unveiling, Samsung has pulled the Galaxy Tab 7.7 from their booth at IFA after Apple won a another induction regarding the sale of the Galaxy Tab in Germany.

Not for Sale in Germany!



In the on going battle between Apple and Samsung, a court order in Dusseldorf, Germany has granted Apple’s request to ban the sale of Galaxy Tabs in Germany. This has prompted Samsung to remove their latest tablet from their IFA booth. According to a report by Bloomberg, Samsung’s spokesman, James Chung said that they respect the court’s decision. But Samsung believes that this decision severely limits the choice for consumers in Germany.



A report by tech website Engadget states that the Galaxy Tab 7.7 had previously been on display in the form of posters and demo models. There was a sticker which read ‘Not for sale in Germany.’ However, after the ruling, all these promotional materials had been taken down. As of now, the courts ruling remains limited to only Germany and no other countries are affected by this ban. Let us know your reactions to the legal situation that is going on between Apple and Samsung in the comments below.