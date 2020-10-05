172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|if-you-are-facing-a-battery-drain-issue-on-ios-14-you-may-have-to-factory-reset-your-iphone-5924891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

If you are facing a battery drain issue on iOS 14, you may have to 'factory reset' your iPhone

There are also issues with watchOS 7 on the Apple Watch.

Moneycontrol News

Apple recently released iOS 14 and watchOS 7 with some new features and improvements. But everything isn’t rosy, with several users reporting issues after updating their devices.

Among the wide range of issues reported were fitness data that were missing, health apps that don’t open, and inaccurate reports of stored data. Additionally, users also reported severe battery drain on iPhones and Apple Watches. Apple has acknowledged the issue and provided a manual fix on its official support page. However, the fix Apple has provided is not an easy one and has left quite a few users frustrated.



While Apple has already issued a bug fix with the update (14.0.1), although these issues have not been addressed in that fix. According to the Apple support page, users who have been facing two or more issues have been advised to unpair their iPhone from their Apple Watch.

Additionally, if you are facing the battery drain issue, the company has suggested a factory reset. Apple also suggests users affected by some of these issues should follow its instructions “to prevent future data loss.” If you haven’t updated to the latest operating system, we suggest holding out until Apple gives the green light.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones

