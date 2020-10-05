If you are facing a battery drain issue on iOS 14, you may have to 'factory reset' your iPhone

Apple recently released iOS 14 and watchOS 7 with some new features and improvements. But everything isn’t rosy, with several users reporting issues after updating their devices.



“If you haven’t done the iOS 14 update; DONT DO IT. The battery drain is unbelievable. From 90% to 3% in one hour.” @Apple@AppleSupport@apple

— pratish gupta (@pratishgupta16) September 28, 2020



@AppleSupport I have an iphone X and i have just updated to ios14, however my phone is misbehaving and it restarts automatically whenever I’m using or charging it. Please help.

— Karan Tupe (@karan_tupe) October 5, 2020



@AppleSupport man what’s going on with iOS 14 my phone is freezing and battery is draining fast

— Raheem Adams (@FlyHeem82) October 5, 2020



In 10 minutes battery has gone 20 percent since i read my mails. The battery which u fucked fix it immediately. Every1 complain about battery problem due to ios14 @Apple @AppleSupport

— Ezgi (@Ezgi45458959) October 5, 2020

Among the wide range of issues reported were fitness data that were missing, health apps that don’t open, and inaccurate reports of stored data. Additionally, users also reported severe battery drain on iPhones and Apple Watches. Apple has acknowledged the issue and provided a manual fix on its official support page . However, the fix Apple has provided is not an easy one and has left quite a few users frustrated.

While Apple has already issued a bug fix with the update (14.0.1), although these issues have not been addressed in that fix. According to the Apple support page, users who have been facing two or more issues have been advised to unpair their iPhone from their Apple Watch.

Additionally, if you are facing the battery drain issue, the company has suggested a factory reset. Apple also suggests users affected by some of these issues should follow its instructions “to prevent future data loss.” If you haven’t updated to the latest operating system, we suggest holding out until Apple gives the green light.