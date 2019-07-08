Ideanomics appoints John Wallace to its Board of Directors

Wallace will hold this position until the Company's next annual meeting of stockholders.
Ideanomics, a digital assets technology firm, announced John Wallace has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Wallace will hold this position until the Company's next annual meeting of stockholders.
"We are very excited to welcome John to our Board of Directors. John is a seasoned leader with the experience and acumen necessary for adding tremendous shareholder value," said Dr. Bruno Wu, Chairman of Ideanomics. "Additionally, John's extensive public company experience will enable him to contribute significantly to the Ideanomics growth plan."John is a seasoned executive with experience across a range of industries. For the majority of his career, John was a senior executive & officer of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange John served as a member of the PHLX Board of Governors from 1984 until August 2008. In addition to his service as Chairman of the PHLX Options Committee and member of the PHLX Executive Committee, John served on virtually every PHLX Committee and chaired the following PHLX committees: Admissions, Allocation, Arbitration, Elections, Evaluation and Securities, Finance, Long Range Strategic Planning, Marketing, New Product Development and Nominating. Over the course of his career in the securities industry, John has also been a member of the Toronto Stock Exchange, a seat owner of the New York Mercantile Exchange as well as registered with the National Futures Association as a floor broker.
