Ideanomics appoints John Wallace to its Board of Directors

Ideanomics, a digital assets technology firm, announced John Wallace has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Wallace will hold this position until the Company's next annual meeting of stockholders.

"We are very excited to welcome John to our Board of Directors. John is a seasoned leader with the experience and acumen necessary for adding tremendous shareholder value," said Dr. Bruno Wu, Chairman of Ideanomics. "Additionally, John's extensive public company experience will enable him to contribute significantly to the Ideanomics growth plan."