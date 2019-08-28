ICICI Bank unveils ‘Robotic Arms’ to power note sorting at its currency chests

ICICI Bank announced the deployment of industrial ‘Robotic Arms’ to digitise operations at its currency chests. The Bank is the first commercial bank in the country and among few globally to customise and deploy industrial robots to automate and perform repetitive high volume steps in handling cash processing on high-end note sorting machines.

These robotic arms now help sort over six million notes every working day and 1.8 billion annually. This brings in a frictionless and completely mechanised process of notesorting that leads to higher accuracy and flexibility to handle larger volumes continuously. It has also enabled the personnel to focus more on value-added and supervisory functions.

The robotic arms have been deployed at the Bank’s currency chests across 12 cities namely New Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Sangli, Mangaluru, Raipur, Siliguri and Varanasi.