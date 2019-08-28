ICICI Bank unveils ‘Robotic Arms’ to power note sorting at its currency chests

ICICI Bank announced the deployment of industrial ‘Robotic Arms’ to digitise operations at its currency chests. The Bank is the first commercial bank in the country and among few globally to customise and deploy industrial robots to automate and perform repetitive high volume steps in handling cash processing on high-end note sorting machines.
These robotic arms now help sort over six million notes every working day and 1.8 billion annually. This brings in a frictionless and completely mechanised process of notesorting that leads to higher accuracy and flexibility to handle larger volumes continuously. It has also enabled the personnel to focus more on value-added and supervisory functions.
The robotic arms have been deployed at the Bank’s currency chests across 12 cities namely New Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Sangli, Mangaluru, Raipur, Siliguri and Varanasi.
Anubhuti Sanghai, Head - Operations & Customer Service, ICICI Bank, said "ICICI Bank has a legacy of leveraging cutting-edge and pioneering technology to create innovative propositions in banking. We have created new paradigms in the financial services industry by taking the lead in introducing path breaking innovations including internet banking, mobile banking, deployment of Blockchain for remittances and Software Robotics. It is yet another proud moment for us as we are the first bank in the country and among few globally to customise and deploy the technology of industrial robotic arms for currency sorting. We have undertaken a large deployment of 14 industrial robotic arms at our prominent currency chests across 12 cities to digitise the currency sorting process. We will continue to invest in further mechanisation of note sorting technology and the next generation machines across all our currency chests."