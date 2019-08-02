App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IBM transforms its software to be cloud-native and run on any cloud with Red Hat

Enterprises can now build mission-critical applications once and run them on all leading public clouds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IBM announced that it has transformed its software portfolio to be cloud-native and optimized it to run on Red Hat OpenShift. Enterprises can now build mission-critical applications once and run them on all leading public clouds, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba and IBM Cloud and on private clouds.

The new cloud-native capabilities will be delivered as pre-integrated solutions called IBM Cloud Paks. The IBM-certified and containerized software will provide a common operating model and common set of services – including identity management, security, monitoring and logging – and are designed to improve visibility and control across clouds together with a unified and intuitive dashboard.

"IBM is unleashing its software from the data center to fuel the enterprise workload race to the cloud. This will further position IBM the industry leader in the more than $1 trillion dollar hybrid cloud opportunity," said Arvind Krishna, senior vice president, Cloud and Cognitive Software, IBM. "We are providing the essential tools enterprises need to make their multi-year journey to cloud on common, open standards that can reach across clouds, across applications and across vendors with Red Hat."

"Red Hat is unlocking innovation with Linux-based technologies, including containers and Kubernetes, which have become the fundamental building blocks of hybrid cloud environments," said Jim Whitehurst, president and CEO, Red Hat. "This open hybrid cloud foundation is what enables the vision of any app, anywhere, anytime. Combined with IBM's strong industry expertise and supported by a vast ecosystem of passionate developers and partners, customers can create modern apps with the technologies of their choice and the flexibility to deploy in the best environment for the app - whether that is on-premises or across multiple public clouds."

related news

The Cloud Paks will provide full software support and help protect the entire stack—from hardware to applications – to help clients rapidly migrate, integrate and modernize mission-critical applications on any cloud. They are also easily deployed, delivered as packages tailored for specific client use cases, and adding a consumption-based pricing model.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 07:29 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

